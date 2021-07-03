MARKET NEWS

Jio emergency data loan facility announced, up to 5GB packs on offer: How to avail

Jio's emergency data loan facility allows prepaid customers avail some extra data that can be paid for at a later stage. These plans come in packs ranging from 1GB to 5GB.

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
Get instant Data on loan in emergencies and pay later

We have all been there, rushing to send an email to your boss just as the mobile data plan runs out and you are stranded in the middle of nowhere. Better yet, how about an intense session of Battlegrounds Mobile being interrupted by low data.

Good news for Jio users though, the company has launched a new facility that lets its prepaid customers avail some extra data that can be paid for at a later stage. These plans come in packs ranging from 1GB to 5GB.

The 1GB pack is valued at Rs 11 and can be availed till the expiry of your base plan. The important thing to note is that you need a prepaid base plan active in order for this to work.

How to avail Jio emergency data loan?

The first thing you need to do is have the MyJio app installed on the phone, if it isn't already. Your profile also needs to be setup, which is a fairly easy process.

Close

Once you have done that, open the app and click on the three lines on the top left of the home screen. From there, select 'Emergency Data Loan' which will be a sub-option under 'Mobile'.

Then tap proceed and select 'Get Emergency Data'. Finally tap on 'Activate'.

You do not need to pay for this immediately and you can only withdraw a maximum of 5GB as emergency data, so its better to save it in cases of emergency.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jio #Mobile Data Plans #Reliance
first published: Jul 3, 2021 04:30 pm

