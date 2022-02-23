iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 launch in India today at 12 PM: Where to watch the live-stream, specifications

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE launch in India today at 12 PM.

iQOO 9 launch event kicks off in India on February 23 at 12 PM. The company has confirmed the launch of three new premium smartphones in India. These are the iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 Pro is the company’s most premium offering and is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W fast charging support.

iQOO 9 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

iQOO 9 launch event will begin at 12 PM IST. The company will host the launch event via its official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also check the iQOO India social media handles to get the latest updates on the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE and iQOO 9 Pro price in India and availability details. You can also click here or on the video link below to watch the iQOO 9 launch event in India today at 12 PM.

iQOO 9 series specifications

iQOO has already launched the iQOO 9 series in China. The iQOO 9 Pro is the top-tier Android flagship that features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a 50MP triple-camera setup.

The vanilla iQOO 9 is said to come as a rebadged version of the iQOO 8, which was launched last year. It features a Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a triple-camera setup. The phone also features a 120W charging support and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The third smartphone launching under the iQOO 9 series in India is the iQOO 9 SE. The phone is rumoured to launch as a rebadged iQOO Neo 5S, which was unveiled last year in China. If true, the phone will have a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display and a triple-camera setup. The official pricing and availability details will be announced at the iQOO 9 India launch event.