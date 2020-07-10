iPhone users complain of Spotify, Pinterest crash after Facebook updates SDK again

After several iPhone users complained of having difficulty or being unable to open mobile phone applications such as Spotify, Pinterest, and Waze, on July 10, the issue has now been resolved.

It turned out to be the result of Facebook’s code change, according to a report by Tech Crunch. The errors stemming from Facebook’s iOS software development kit (SDK) were caused by a change in code, the social media giant claimed.

A statement issued by the Facebook developer team read: "Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience".

A similar outage, caused by another SDK update, was reported in May.