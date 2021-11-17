MARKET NEWS

Technology

iOS 15.2 to bring Child Safety feature with some changes following criticism

Unlike the original feature, wherein parents would receive a notification when their child views a nude image in Messages, the new Communication Safety feature will not send any notifications.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
Apple released iOS 15.2 earlier this month, which introduces the new Child Safety features that the iPhone 13 maker announced earlier this year. The new feature comes with some slight modifications after Apple received some criticism over privacy concerns. Apple has added Communication Safety in the Messages app aimed at keeping children safer online.

This is unlike the original Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), which automatically scanned the user’s iCloud photos. Users in iOS 15.2 will have to manually activate the feature on the Messages app. Once enabled, the Messages app will automatically detect nudity in images that are sent or received by children. If a child receives or attempts to send a photo with nudity, the image will be blurred and the child will be warned about the content, told it's okay not to view the photo, and offered resources to contact someone they trust for help, according to a MacRumors report.

Unlike the original feature, wherein parents would receive a notification when their child views a nude image in Messages, the new Communication Safety feature will not send any notifications. Apple is said to be doing so following feedback from a wide range of individuals. Apple removed the notification option because it was suggested that parental notification could pose a risk for a child in a situation where there is parental violence or abuse. Children under the age of 13 will instead be offered to get guidance from a trusted adult in a situation where nude photos are involved.

The feature does not hamper end-to-end encryption as the Messages app analyses image attachments on the device itself. Apple has no access to messages or media shared on the Messages app.

Communication Safety is currently available in iOS 15.2 beta. There is no word on the iOS 15.2 release date at the time of writing this.
Tags: #Apple #iOS 15 #iPhone
first published: Nov 17, 2021 11:48 am

