Instagram to host panel for NFT creators

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Facebook-owned social media outlet Instagram will host a panel for NFT creators on its platform. The Instagram creator week will run from June 8 to June 10 and invitations have been sent out to 5,000 creators from the US.

NFT or Non-fungible tokens are a special kind of tokens based on blockchain technology but one that cannot be easily exchanged. In the world of crypto, NFT is niche but growing in popularity because of support from prominent names such as Elon Musk.

Speaking with Variety, Instagram's Charles Porch said one of the goals for the inaugural creator's week was to help build the community on the platform.

“They have told us they need more information on how to do that, not just from us, but from other creators,” said Porch.

Porch also said that holding the event was, "the safest thing to do to  let us provide as much access to it as possible."

The event will provide lessons from professional creators on how best to use Instagram's creator suite and leverage its products to grow their business on the platform. Creator week will also address the creator's mental well-being and will address issues like burnout while connecting them with their peers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #blockchain #Facebook #Instagram #non fungible token (NFT)
first published: May 20, 2021 12:24 pm

