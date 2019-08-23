App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infor names its CFO as new Chief Executive Officer

Existing CEO has been named Chairman of Infor’s Board of Directors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Business application vendor Infor announced a planned leadership transition through which Kevin Samuelson, who has served as Infor’s CFO, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Charles Phillips, who has served as CEO since 2010, has been named Chairman of Infor’s Board of Directors. Samuelson will also join Infor’s Board of Directors.

Samuelson is one of the longest tenured executives at Infor, having spent 14 years between M&A and CFO roles. Samuelson was instrumental in driving strategic acquisitions for Infor, helping grow the company from $35 million in annual revenue, to $3 billion, as well as securing enduring investment partners.

“I feel very fortunate to work with such a great team at Infor,” said Samuelson. “Charles’s guidance and leadership helped shape this company into a market leading provider of multitenant, cloud-based ERP applications. Our vision is to build on Infor’s impressive trajectory, continually evolve our range of SaaS products that allow for quick and material ROI and value add for our customers and provide first-class service at every step of the journey.”

The vendor has made several additional senior leadership appointments.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

