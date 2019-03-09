App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian education institutes take a leap by using AR/VR technology to teach aviation

The future of education version 3.0 uses technology tools such as head-mounted display, controllers, sensors, 3D visualization equipment such as Virtual CAVE, among others to enable digital content and future classrooms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

To ensure students are engaged, motivated and challenged, Mumbai-based Thakur Institute of Aviation Technology (TIAT) has taken a leap in redefining education practices by introducing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for the aviation space.

The module, named future of education version 3.0, uses technology such as a head-mounted display, controllers, sensors, and 3D visualization equipment such as Virtual CAVE among others, to enable digital content in futuristic classrooms.

Further, to enhance experimental learning techniques, students are given a live demonstration of how to get into a cockpit and operate an aircraft with a detailed study on how the engine, cabin, tail section, and landing gear work.

Rajesh Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Thakur Institute of Aviation Technology (TIAT), India said, “Students generally face a problem of having enough theoretical knowledge, but to gain practical knowledge, they would have to leave the classrooms and travel to far off places. The advantage of this technology is they can get practical knowledge without having to travel long distances often on virtual reality.”

Singh believes that the ecosystem of education needs to be upgraded for experimental learning techniques which can save a lot of time, money and energy. Students do not have to travel to far off places to see the functions of an aircraft, with learning to quicker and more effective as compared to current practices.

Singh said that education institutes overseas have adopted such technologies which have boosted learning. India being a vast human resource supply to the world, is beginning to adopt it now, with huge potential to grow in the near future.

TIAT was established in March 2006, primarily to cater to need of students desirous of pursuing aviation industry.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Technology #Thakur Institute

