India aims to roll out 5G network by 2022: Report

India aims to have 5G telecom services operational over the next four years after South Korea, Japan and China.

According to a Bloomberg report that quoted Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, the latest in telecom services technology is expected to reach India by 2019.

Some early stage projects are expected to start rolling out as early as 2020.

The report mentions that 5G technology has a significant edge over the existing 4G network, and will offer data transfer speeds up to 100 times faster as compared to 4G.

The report mentions that these speeds are needed to improve the feasibility of autonomous vehicles, drones, remotely assisted surgeries and traffic control. The 5G network will also enhance connectivity, will consume less power and download speeds will be greater.

An analyst told Bloomberg that the delay in introducing 5G in India would give lead to China driving economies of scale, making 5G handsets cheaper, which is something that India can take advantage to improve penetration of of the network.

South Korea has an airwave auction on the cards to deploy 5G wireless services. Italy is eyeing a September auction of spectrum that could be used for 5G, while the UK has already sold bandwidth in April, which included some earmarked for 5G services.

The report suggests that India aims to increase its fibre backbone to 2.5 million km by 2022, up from the current 1.5 million km.