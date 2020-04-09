App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These learning apps can help you keep your kids engaged

These apps will keep them busy while you deal with office work and household chores.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic, many countries have opted for lockdown to combat the outbreak. But working from home and managing your kids can be nerve-wracking. Here are some learning apps that can keep your children engaged and allow you ample breathing space to do your work in peace. (Image: News18 Creative)
With increasing cases of coronavirus pandemic, many countries have opted for lockdown to combat the outbreak. But working from home and managing your kids can be nerve-wracking. Here are some learning apps that can keep your children engaged and allow you ample breathing space to do your work in peace. (Image: News18 Creative)

No 1 | Montessori Preschool (Image: News18 Creative)
No 1 | Montessori Preschool (Image: News18 Creative)

No 2 | Teach your monster to read (Image: News18 Creative)
No 2 | Teach your monster to read (Image: News18 Creative)

No 3 | Mental maths (Image: News18 Creative)
No 3 | Mental maths (Image: News18 Creative)

No 4 | ScratchJr (Image: News18 Creative)
No 4 | ScratchJr (Image: News18 Creative)

No 5 | King of maths: Maths learner (Image: News18 Creative)
No 5 | King of maths: Maths learner (Image: News18 Creative)

No 6 | Google arts & culture (Image: News18 Creative)
No 6 | Google arts & culture (Image: News18 Creative)

No 7 | Mimo (Image: News18 Creative)
No 7 | Mimo (Image: News18 Creative)

No 8 | Elevate: Brain training games (Image: News18 Creative)
No 8 | Elevate: Brain training games (Image: News18 Creative)

No 9 | Simply piano (Image: News18 Creative)
No 9 | Simply piano (Image: News18 Creative)

No 10 | Kahoot! (Image: News18 Creative)
No 10 | Kahoot! (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #Technology #work from home #World News

