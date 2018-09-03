App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: M&M launches shark-inspired Marazzo at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh

The MUV will be available as either a 7-seater or an 8-seater with a total of 4 variants: M2, M4, M6 and M8

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Mahindra Marazzo multi-utility vehicle (MUV) at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Mahindra Marazzo multi-utility vehicle (MUV) at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The MUV will be available as either a 7-seater or an 8-seater with a total of four variants: M2, M4, M6 and M8
The MUV will be available as either a 7-seater or an 8-seater with a total of four variants: M2, M4, M6 and M8
The car was developed by Mahindra's North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Troy, Michigan. The management said the car underwent the most rigorous testing that any Mahindra vehicle was subject to
The car was developed by Mahindra's North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Troy, Michigan. The management said the car underwent the most rigorous testing that any Mahindra vehicle was subject to
The Marazzo takes inspiration from the shark. This shows in the streamlined shape of the car along with the shark teeth-like grille inserts and a low aggressive stance
The Marazzo takes inspiration from the shark. This shows in the streamlined shape of the car along with the shark teeth-like grille inserts and a low aggressive stance
The car will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel that produces 130 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual. An automatic version is also being worked on and expected to be launched in 2020
The car will be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel that produces 130 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual. An automatic version is also being worked on and expected to be launched in 2020
On the inside, the car gets dual-tone interiors and features that include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with android auto, cruise control and eco mode. Safety comes from dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist and Isofix child seat mounts as standard
On the inside, the car gets dual-tone interiors and features that include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with android auto, cruise control and eco mode. Safety comes from dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist and Isofix child seat mounts as standard
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) #Mahindra Marazzo #Technology

