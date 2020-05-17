In Pics | 5 Android features that you might not have known about

Here are five Android features that you probably didn't known existed. Incorporating these features during this lockdown may make life a little easier. Carlsen Martin 1/5 Live Caption | Live Caption is arguably one of the best features coming to Android 10. However, some smartphone users are already reaping the benefits of this feature. Live Caption adds captions to any podcast, video or voice note in real-time. To turn on Live Caption – head to the Settings app – search for Live Caption and hit the toggle button. Once Live Caption is turned on, captions will appear even if your phone’s volume is turned off. It offers real-time detection of whatever is being said. For now, Live Caption works on the Pixel 4, Galaxy 20 and OnePlus 8 series, but an official list of supported devices is yet to be revealed. 2/5 Picture-in-Picture | Android’s Picture-in-Picture feature allows you to watch your favourite content and browse emails simultaneously. To use this feature, open a video and go back to your home screen. If your app supports Picture-in-Picture mode, you will see a small window on the screen of your phone. You can then drag the smaller window, resize or close it whenever you want. Not all apps support this feature, to check the apps that support Picture-in-Picture, open the Settings app – Head to Apps & Notifications – Special app access – Picture-in-Picture. 3/5 Silent Notifications | On one hand, putting your phone on silent can often mean missing a call; on the other hand, the constant notification beeps can be pretty annoying. While disabling apps is a way to solve this issue, you can miss important emails or messages if you forget to enable the app later. However, Android phones can give out silent alerts by long-pressing an alert until you trigger a prompt that allows you to mark the notification as an Alert or Silent. If you select silent, it will mute the alert, but make it visible in the notification tray. 4/5 Smart Unlock | One excellent feature, which is we found to be very useful during this lockdown, is keeping your phone unlocked while working from home. Constantly entering your PIN or scanning your fingerprint can be annoying. The solution is to set your phone to ensure it remains unlocked in a specific location. You can use this Smart Unlock system by opening the Settings app – Security – Smart Lock and enter your PIN code when prompted. You can pick which aspect of Smart Unlock you want to use. We do not advise using this setting if you live with roommates or work in an office as it will allow anyone to access your phone. 5/5 Split Screen | While Picture-in-Picture is an image overlay, Split Screen mode allows you to use two apps simultaneously. This mode is ideal in cases where you need to multitask, for example, looking up a recipe and list the ingredients. To use this, tap on the app switcher button – swipe up from the button of the screen to enter the multitasking view – tap on the app icon at the top of the app’s thumbnail – lastly, select Split Screen. The first app you open will slide to the top of the screen, while the second up will take up the bottom section of the screen. First Published on May 17, 2020 01:34 pm