In Pics | 5 Android features that you might not have known about

Smart Unlock | One excellent feature, which is we found to be very useful during this lockdown, is keeping your phone unlocked while working from home. Constantly entering your PIN or scanning your fingerprint can be annoying. The solution is to set your phone to ensure it remains unlocked in a specific location. You can use this Smart Unlock system by opening the Settings app – Security – Smart Lock and enter your PIN code when prompted. You can pick which aspect of Smart Unlock you want to use. We do not advise using this setting if you live with roommates or work in an office as it will allow anyone to access your phone.