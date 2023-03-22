IKODOO ANC Earbuds launching in India this month, will be priced under Rs 5,000

Audio brand IKODOO recently announced a new partnership with Denmark-based brand Vifa Sound to bring advanced acoustic sound technology to new products in audio products in India. Now, we are all set to see the first of those products in the form of true wireless earbuds.

IKODOO will launch its first true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India later this month. However, ahead of IKODOO’s product launch, the brand revealed several details about the upcoming TWS earbuds, including its price range.

The firs IKODOO ANC earbuds will be price under Rs 5,000 in India. The TWS earbuds will offer active noise cancellation up to 50 dB and will also offer features like Wind Noise Suppression and ‘Find My Buds’.

In its release, IKODOO noted that its earbuds would feature a “multi-mode AI acoustic noise reduction and personalised ANC algorithms, providing a peak noise cancellation depth of 50 dB. The smart anti-wind technology suppresses wind noise, ensuring crystal-clear music and calls, even in windy conditions. Further, ‘Find my Buds’ feature enables you to track the location of your misplaced earbuds by triggering an alarm through the app on your smartphone.”

IKODOO also revealed the design of its first active noise cancellation earbuds, which showcases new standard design with a lengthy stem. Additionally, you can see an LED indicator in the front of the case, while the earbuds and case are offered in a black colour option.