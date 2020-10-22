172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|huawei-y7a-launched-with-48-mp-quad-camera-setup-5000-mah-battery-and-kirin-710a-heres-everything-you-need-to-know-5999101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y7a launched with 48 MP Quad-Camera Setup, 5,000 mAh battery and Kirin 710A: Here's everything you need to know

The Huawei Y7a is priced at RM799 (roughly Rs 8,850) in Malaysia for the 4GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

Huawei recently announced a new smartphone, ahead of the Mate 40’s arrival. The Huawei Y7a is the company’s latest budget handset and arrives with a sizeable display, modern design, quad-camera setup, and a large battery.

Huawei Y7a Price 

The Huawei Y7a is priced at RM799 (roughly Rs 8,850) in Malaysia for the 4GB/128GB variant. The phone is set to go on sale on October 30, although there is no word on international availability.

Huawei Y7a Specs 

The device is powered by a Kirin 710A SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone arrives with 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via the microSD card slot. The Huawei Y7a boots Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 with no Google Mobile Services onboard.

The Huawei Y7a packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The Y7a sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout in the centre. On the back, the device boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The Huawei Y7a also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The smartphone is available in three colour options-- Crush Green, Blush Gold, and Midnight Black.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 03:31 pm

