May 23, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Group calling feature spotted on WhatsApp — check if you have it

While making a WhatsApp call, these users can see an option to ‘add participants’ on the call window. Tapping the option, users can add participants from their contact list

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp group video calling feature has been spotted in some users’ phones on Android and iOS versions of the app. Though, it is not yet available for everyone. The company had announced the impending roll-out of the feature earlier this month.

The feature allows users to add up to four participants on a single video call made through the app. The users which have WhatsApp version 2.18.145 and above (Android) can see the feature on their phones. iPhones updated to WhatsApp version 2.18.52 for iOS has this feature.

While making a WhatsApp call, these users can see an option to ‘add participants’ on the call window. Tapping the option, users can add participants from their contact list.

In order to check if you are one of those lucky users who has received the update:

—Open WhatsApp

—Make a call to one of your contacts

—Look for an "Add Participant" option on the call window

—If you are able to see it, your WhatsApp now supports group video calls. If not, wait for its global rollout which is expected soon.

Lately, WhatsApp has been paying greater attention to groups on the chatting app. “Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it's family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years,” the company had said in a blog post.

“There are also people coming together in groups on WhatsApp like new parents looking for support, students organizing study sessions, and even city leaders coordinating relief efforts after natural disasters.”

The Facebook-owned company had introduced a slew of options for groups including group descriptions, greater admin control, group catch up and participant search.

