Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google says over 8 million Indians access its free Wi-Fi service at railway stations

Google has said that over eight million people are now using the free railway WiFi service called 'Google Station' every month in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Google has said in its blog that over eight million people are using the railway Wi-Fi service 'Google Station' every month in India.

The eight million people together consume more than 350 MB data per session.

On Thursday, Google reached a new milestone when the Dibrugarh railway station in Assam became the 400th railway station to get Google Wi-Fi service.

The service was launched by the the tech firm in partnership with the Government of India and RailTel.

In 2016, the Mumbai Central station became the country's first to have Google Station Wi-Fi.

A year earlier, RailTel, Indian Railways and Google had signed a deal to provide free Wi-Fi access to 400 stations in the country.

Caesar Sengupta, Vice President for Google’s Next Billion team, said in a blog post: “India has the second largest population of Internet users in the world, but there are still almost a billion Indians who aren’t online. There are millions of other life-changing journeys that still haven’t been taken. We realize that not everyone in India lives or works near a train station”

Google has already launched Google Station in Indonesia and Mexico.
