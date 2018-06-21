Google rolls out virtual assistant feature 'Continued Conversation'

Technology giant Google on Thursday rolled out ‘Continued Conversation’, a virtual assistant feature it had promised at its I/O Conference in May.

The feature will be available for Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max devices, Google confirmed in a blog post.

The feature allows users to ask a question to Google Assistant and then follow it up with another question, a reminder or ask the assistant to add an item to the shopping list without having to use the trigger terms — "OK Google" or "Hey Google" — every time.

The Assistant will remain active and seek a follow up question or a remark for only for eight seconds after the first speech is detected. The LEDs on the device will stay illuminated during this period to let users know that it is listening, according to a report by The Verge.

The initial trigger will still have to be made using the existing terms or can be done physically.

Users can turn the feature on, on their Google Assistant enabled devices, by going to 'Settings'. Then, users must enter 'Preferences' and hit the toggle on the Continued Conversation option.

The feature, however, is only available in the United States for now.