Google Play Store games will be available on Windows 10, 11 starting next year

While much information about the development wasn’t revealed, the games will be made available through a Google app developed on Windows 10 and 11 and there's going to be a sense of continuity.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST

The Game Awards 2021 recently took place in Los Angeles. While the spotlight of the event was focused on the games, Google unveiled some exciting information during the awards. According to a spokesperson from Google, games located on the Play Store will get native support on Windows 10 and 11.

A Google spokesperson, first reported by TechRadar, announced that Android games on the Play Store will be playable on Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, starting next year. While much information about the development wasn’t revealed, the games will be made available through a Google app developed on Windows 10 and 11 and there's going to be a sense of continuity.

This means that users playing games on their Android smartphone will be able to pick up where they left off on their PC running Windows 11 or 10. While we do know that more information about the development will be coming soon, the move shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Microsoft and Amazon’s recent partnership.

The partnership will bring Amazon apps to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. However, Google seems to be going it alone. Additionally, there is no information about whether Google will bring non-gaming Play Store apps to Windows 10 or 11.
Tags: #gaming #Google #Microsoft #Windows
first published: Dec 11, 2021 04:39 pm

