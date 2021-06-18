Google Messages is being updated with ability to pin conversations

Google's Messaging client is now finally getting the ability to pin messages

Google is updating its messaging client Google Messages with ability to pin conversations. The current version that is rolling out on the app store is 8.3.026, so you should check and update the app if the numbers don't match.

Pin Conversations may not sound so exciting as part of an update because so many apps already let you do this by default but for some reason, Google hadn't included it in their messaging client for all this while.

With this update, Google seems to have finally caught up with the others in providing this basic feature. As the name implies, Pin Conversations lets you pin a important message to the top, so that it always remains visible. If you don't see the option even after the update, don't panic, as per Google standards, it's a gradual rollout, so expect to see the feature soon. You might also want to enable auto-update in the settings, so that you get it the moment it comes your way.

Once you do get the update, you can then long-press a conversation you want to pin and select the push pin icon. Another interesting addition in the build is that more from the menu has now been changed to updates.