Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google acknowledges ‘fatal error’ on Pixel 2 camera, says working on it

Last week, a customer complained on Twitter that she was hitting a ‘fatal error’ on her four-month-old Pixel 2 device as she tried to use the phone’s camera

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has acknowledged a 'fatal error' occurring with the camera of Pixel 2 devices. The company said that it was looking into the matter.

Last week, a customer complained on Twitter that she was hitting a ‘fatal error’ on her four-month-old Pixel 2 device as she tried to use the phone’s camera.

“First my camera stops working due to a 'fatal error' on my Google pixel 2 XL and before I even get a chance to contact @Google about it my iPod decides to stop working even after a factory reset. I flipping love technology,” the customer said.

Google asked her to clean the camera app’s cache with clear instructions. However, that didn’t work. The customer also tried to put her phone into safe mode in case any other app was affecting the camera. Even a factory reset of the phone did not elicit the desired results.

related news

“We're aware of this issue and are looking into it. As a workaround, try temporarily putting your phone in the airplane mode and then try to take a photo again,” Google said.

The customer, however, said the same message popped up every time she tried to use the camera. “The same message pops up whenever I try that. Whenever I try to use a different app that also involves a camera like Snapchat, the front camera automatically opens and if I try to turn it around it's just a black screen,” she said. “I think I've tried everything at this stage.”

Google reiterated that its team was looking into the matter.

Other users also complained they were facing the same error. A Russian customer said that he was also getting the ‘fatal error’ and only rebooting the device was helping.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:03 am

