Moto G60S with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 120Hz Display, 6,000 mAh Battery launched

Motorola has officially dropped a new smartphone in its G series. The Moto G60S is a mid-range 4G smartphone that was recently launched in Brazil. The handset features a MediaTek chipset, a quad-camera setup, a 120Hz display, and a sizeable battery.

Moto G60S Price

The Moto G60S is priced at BRL 2,249 (Roughly Rs 32,000) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. The phone is available in Blue and Green colour options. The Moto G60S is only available in Brazil, although there’s no information about international availability.

Moto G60S Specs

The Moto G60S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone packs 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The Moto G60S sports a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower 50W charging. The Moto G60S opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and weighs 212 grams.