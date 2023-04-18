 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Best tabs under Rs 40,000: Here are the most popular and affordable work+play devices

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Best tabs under Rs 40,000: You can choose between OnePlus Pad, Apple iPad 9th Generation, Xiaomi Pad 5, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen), OPPO Pad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Realme Pad X

The OPPO Pad Air is just 6.94mm thin and weighs 440 gm

In February 2023, OnePlus unveiled four products as part of its Cloud 11 launch event. There was one device that stood out – the brand’s first ever tab. Global tablet sales began to stagnate and received a boost of sorts post the pandemic. It has reignited consumer interest in a category that was under growing threat from large screen smartphones and slinky laptops.

One of our favourite features of the Oppo Tab is its unique 7:5 ratio screen that creates a book-like experience for maximum readability

OnePlus has already revealed key specs of the OnePlus Pad that you should be able to snag in a couple of weeks from now. One of our favourite features is its unique 7:5 ratio screen that creates a book-like experience for maximum readability. OnePlus has also revealed a Magnetic Keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) to help you maximise the productivity capabilities of the tab that is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor.

This tab is expected to land in the sub Rs 40,000 segment where there are quite a few options if you’re looking for a work + play device.