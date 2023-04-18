Best tabs under Rs 40,000: Here are the most popular and affordable work+play devices

In February 2023, OnePlus unveiled four products as part of its Cloud 11 launch event. There was one device that stood out – the brand’s first ever tab. Global tablet sales began to stagnate and received a boost of sorts post the pandemic. It has reignited consumer interest in a category that was under growing threat from large screen smartphones and slinky laptops.

One of our favourite features of the Oppo Tab is its unique 7:5 ratio screen that creates a book-like experience for maximum readability

OnePlus has already revealed key specs of the OnePlus Pad that you should be able to snag in a couple of weeks from now. One of our favourite features is its unique 7:5 ratio screen that creates a book-like experience for maximum readability. OnePlus has also revealed a Magnetic Keyboard and the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) to help you maximise the productivity capabilities of the tab that is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor.

This tab is expected to land in the sub Rs 40,000 segment where there are quite a few options if you’re looking for a work + play device.

Apple recently revealed the colourful, 10th Generation iPad with support for the Magic Keyboard Folio. But the 9th Gen iPad still remains the most affordable iPad. You get access to Apple's latest iteration of iPad OS and a bottomless list of Apps that are geared for the iPad. It's powered by the A13 bionic processor; the base variant comes with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. It also offers support for the first-gen Apple Pencil and Smart keyboard. The 12MP Ultra-wide cam offers Centre Stage experience so you can enjoy even more engaging video calls. Price: Rs 33,900 onwards Xiaomi Pad 5 There's a choice of two hardware options for the Xiaomi Pad 5 - 6GB/256GB and 6GB/128GB Xiaomi has pitched it's premium pad as a serious productivity option with MIUI for Pad, a user interface designed for the tab. It offers split screens and floating pads that add to it's multi-tasking capabilities. You can add the Pad Keyboard and Smart Pen (optional accessories) for your workflows. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. There's a choice of two hardware options - 6GB/256GB and 6GB/128GB. Videos come alive on the vibrant 10.95-inch (1600 x 2560 pixels / 275 PPI) WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Price: Rs 26,999 onwards Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) A four-way speaker system from JBL adds to the appeal of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) as a binge-watch screen This is part of Lenovo's play in the premium tab segment, a zone where Apple and Samsung vie for tab supremacy. The headline feature is a 11.2-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (2560 x 1536 pixels / 15:9 aspect ratio) that peaks at 600 nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. A four-way speaker system from JBL adds to its appeal as a binge-watch screen. This ultra-portable tab (weighs under 500 gm) is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio chipset that is complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Price: Rs 39,999 onwards OPPO Pad Air The 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K IPS screen of the OPPO Pad Air packs gorgeous colours It's OPPO's first foray into the tablet space and one of the best tabs you can buy under Rs 20K. It lives up to its 'Air' suffix with a slinky design – this tab is just 6.94mm thin and weighs 440 gm, making it the perfect accessory to flip through eBooks or graphic novels. The 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K IPS screen packs gorgeous colours. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and comes in a choice of 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB hardware variants. You can also buy OPPO's 'Smart Stylus Pen', a handy optional accessory to make notes at meetings. Price: Rs 16,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE The large 12.4-inch display (2560 x 1600 pixels) of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FEis our favourite feature It's been a while since this tab hit the scene but it still has a 2023-proof spec sheet. Samsung's exchange offers further sweeten the deal. The large 12.4-inch display (2560 x 1600 pixels) is our favourite feature. It's just what you need for an all-night Netflix session or to work on a spreadsheet on a long flight. There's a choice of two hardware options - both offer for expandable storage, and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It comes in a cool Mystic Green shade and also offers Multi-Active Window, that allows you to open up to three apps at once. Price: Rs 39,999 onwards Realme Pad X The top-end variant of the Realme Pad X offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage A solid option if you don't want to spend more than 20K on your next tab. This ultra-thin tab (just 7.1 mm thin and weighs under 500 gm) X features a Snapdragon 6nm processor and a 8340 mAh battery under the hood. The top-end variant offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme is playing up Realme UI 3.0 for Pad that offers split screen functionality for easier multi-tasking. We also dig the 10.95-inch display that maxes out at 450 nits of brightness and is backed by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Price: Rs 19,999 onwards

