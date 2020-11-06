Apple Store goes down in India, UK, US ahead of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order

Apple is set to take pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max later on November 6. In anticipation, the Apple Store in India and other parts of the world, where the two new Apple devices will go on pre-order, have gone down.

If you head to Apple’s online store in India, you will be greeted by the following message: “The weekend’s almost here. And so is pre-order.” The website also mentions that it “won’t be long now” and that the two new iPhone 12 models will be available for pre-order starting November 6 at 06:30 pm (IST).

The site still works fine; you can still see the different products and visit their dedicated pages, check specifications, and overviews. However, when you hit the shop button, you are greeted by the aforementioned message. You also get the message if you hit the ‘buy’ button for other products like the Macs or iPads.

Apple Stores usually go down so that engineers can complete backend work before devices are available for pre-order. To recall, the Apple Store went down in October before the iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro went on pre-order. In the US, you will see a different popup, which says “You’re… early. Pre-order begins at 05.00 am PST. Enjoy the extra sleep.”

Apple iPhone 12 mini Price in India

The iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 69,900 in India for the 64GB model. You can also get the device in a 128GB and 256GB storage configuration for Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in India

While the iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest of the new iPhones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive of the four models. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts from Rs 1,29,900 in India for the 128GB storage model. The 12 Pro Max is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.