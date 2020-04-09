From the MSI GS66 Stealth to the Razer Blade 15: Here are the best gaming laptops of 2020

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 | The Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 may not be the most powerful gaming laptop on our list, but it does an excellent job of balancing power and functionality. The only problem we faced with the ZenBook Pro Duo was the lack of elevation of the second screen; the Zephyrus Duo does an excellent job of righting that wrong. The placement of that second screen is going to increase productivity for content creators and make gaming easier for players and streamers. Given the Zephyrus’ cooling capabilities, this machine is going to perform like an absolute beast. It can be paired with up to an 8-core Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU. Moreover, Asus also gives you the option for a 300Hz (1080p) IPS display or 4K UHD panel. The Asus’ dual-screen gaming laptop starts from USD 2,999 (Approx. Rs 2,28,928).