From the MSI GS66 Stealth to the Razer Blade 15: Here are the best gaming laptops of 2020

From the two screens to a 12-core CPU, gaming laptops keep getting better. Carlsen Martin 1/10 Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 | The Asus Zephyrus Duo 15 may not be the most powerful gaming laptop on our list, but it does an excellent job of balancing power and functionality. The only problem we faced with the ZenBook Pro Duo was the lack of elevation of the second screen; the Zephyrus Duo does an excellent job of righting that wrong. The placement of that second screen is going to increase productivity for content creators and make gaming easier for players and streamers. Given the Zephyrus’ cooling capabilities, this machine is going to perform like an absolute beast. It can be paired with up to an 8-core Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU. Moreover, Asus also gives you the option for a 300Hz (1080p) IPS display or 4K UHD panel. The Asus’ dual-screen gaming laptop starts from USD 2,999 (Approx. Rs 2,28,928). 2/10 MSI GS66 Stealth | MSI’s GS66 Stealth first unveiled at CES 2020 was recently revealed in all its glory. The GS66 Stealth was officially announced alongside the MSI GE66 Raider. The Stealth GS66 arrives as part of MSI’s thin and light gaming portfolio and will be retrofitted with up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK mobile processor and up to an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card. Apart from being a slim gaming notebook, the GS66 Stealth also has one of the biggest batteries of any laptop at 99.9Wh. The GS66 Stealth also possesses all the aesthetics of a gaming laptop. You can also get the new Stealth configured with up to a 300Hz IPS display. The MSI G66 Stealth starts from USD 1,599 (Approx. Rs 1,21,400). 3/10 Gigabyte Aorus 15G | Gigabyte’s new Aorus 15G is one of the best-looking laptops on our list. Gigabyte allows you to choose between an Intel Core i7-10875H or the high-end Core i9-10980HK mobile processors. The laptop also arrives with Nvidia’s new RTX Super mobile GPUs, configurable up to an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. The two other highlights of this mobile gaming machine are its 240Hz FHD LCD panel and its Omron mechanical keyboards, which is a cut above traditional laptop keyboards. Gigabyte has also announced two similarly configurable laptops in the Aorus 17G and Aorus 17X, the latter being more or less one of those desktop replacements. 4/10 Origin EON15-X AMD | Origin recently announced the EON15-X AMD gaming laptop, which is the only laptop on our list that can be touted as a desktop replacement. The laptop can only be configured with AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors, up to a 12-core Ryzen 9 3900 CPU. The EON15-X can be retrofitted with an Nvidia RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 mobile graphics card, which seems just about right for its 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz IPS display. The Origin EON15-X AMD is a gaming powerhouse, starting from UDS 1,624 (Approx. Rs 1,24,100) and going all the way up to USD 3,499 (Approx. Rs 2,67,350). 5/10 Lenovo Legion Y740S | The Lenovo Legion Y740S arrived at CES 2020 and is an innovative approach to dealing with a gaming laptop. It is the first gaming laptop we’ve seen or the only one on our list, that doesn’t have a discrete graphics. The laptop is configured with up to an eight-core Intel Core i9-10980HK mobile processor. The laptop comes with an E-GPU case that allows you to equip it with a desktop-grade Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti GPU. The Legio also offers some of the best battery life on a gaming laptop as there’s no power hogging discrete GPU. This will give you an ideal work laptop that will double as a gaming notebook with the external graphics card when you need to game. The Legion Y740S features a starting price of $1,099 (Approx. Rs 83,860). 6/10 2020 Razer Blade 15 | The new 2020 Razer Blade 15 arrives with several improvements on the outside as well as under the hood. The 2020 Blade 15 can be configured with Intel’s 10th Gen i7-10875H eight-core CPU and graphics options up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. The new Blade 15 is designed for gamers and content creators with Razer offering multiple screen options including a 144Hz (1080p) LCD, 300Hz (1080p) LCD or a 60Hz 4K OLED Touchscreen. The Blade 15 also arrives in a lesser model with a six-core 10th Gen Intel i7-10750H processor and an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card, which is configurable up to an RTX 2070 Max-Q. Both models have a few differences in terms of ports, while RAM and storage configurations are similar across the board. 7/10 Dell G5 15 Special Edition | Dell announced a new G5 Special Edition model at CES 2020 in January. The Dell G15 SE is an all-AMD gaming machine, in that it uses an AMD Ryzen 4000 APU and AMD Radeon RX 5600M discrete GPU based on the company’s Navi architecture. The notebook can also be configured with up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD (Class 40) with 2TB 5400 RPM HDD storage. You can also get the G15 SE with a 144Hz Full-HD panel. The Dell G15 SE starts from USD 800 (Approx. Rs 60,800). We reviewed last year’s Dell G15 with Intel’s 9th Gen processor and Nvidia’s GTX16 series GPU and were quite impressed with the results. The G15 SE also features AMD SmartShift technology to dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU as and when needed. 8/10 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 first arrived at CES 2020 and was among the first AMD-powered gaming laptops to use the new 7nm Ryzen 4000 series chips. The Zephyrus G14 fits an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS CPU and an RTX 2060 Max-Q in a portable 14-inch notebook. The Zephyrus G14 is designed to deliver a nice balance between work and play, not going over-the-top on gaming aesthetics. Moreover, you can also opt for a screen with a higher resolution or refresh rate. Asus also claims that this 14-inch powerhouse can deliver superb battery life for a gaming machine, well above the average. 9/10 Acer Predator Triton 500 | Acer updated the Predator Triton 500 with the latest and greatest hardware from Intel and Nvidia. The Predator Triton 500 is configured with an Intel 10th Gen H series mobile processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. The new Triton 500 sports a 300Hz IPS LCD panel and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to the Killer AX1650i. Acer has also updated the cooling system on the new Predator Triton 500, claiming a 33-percent improvement in thermal performance from 2019 models. The Acer Predator Triton 500 will be available in May starting at USD 2199.99 (Approx. Rs 1,68,000). 10/10 Lenovo Legion Y5i | The Lenovo Legion Y5i is one of the most affordable high-end gaming laptops on the market. The Legion Y5i is a thin and light gaming laptop that features 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processing power. The Legion Y5i gets a high refresh rate display, a gaming-centric design and everything that goes with the high-end gaming laptop setup. The Lenovo Y5i can be configured with Nvidia’s RTX mobile graphics cards. The Lenovo Legion Y5i with an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics cards will only set you back USD 999 (Approx. Rs 76,250), making it one of the best value gaming laptops on the market. First Published on Apr 9, 2020 05:50 pm