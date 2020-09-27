Farmville, which drove gamers to Facebook, will shut down at the end of 2020

Farmville, the iconic farming simulator that led to a generation of casual Facebook gamers, will shut down on December 31, 2020. The creator of the game, Zynga, confirmed it will be pulling the plug on the game because Adobe Flash, which powers the game, will no longer be supported on web browsers.

While Farmville is still going strong and will be accessible via Facebook till the end of 2020, users cannot make in-game purchases using real-world money after November 17. Zynga will continue running in-game events to give the game a sendoff, reported GamingPH citing a company statement.

The game's mobile version, Farmville 2, is not likely to be affected by this and will run across Android and iOS. Zynga is planning to also launch a third edition of the franchise. The original Farmville became one of the most popular games in the early era of Facebook, drawing in players of all age groups.

Launched on June 19, 2009, Farmville comes to an end after 11 years. Adobe will no longer support Flash after 2020, posing security risks to users leading to it getting pulled from web browsers. Facebook had already said it would no longer support Flash games on its platform, according to the report.