Cyberpunk 2077 tops downloads on PS4 since returning to platform

The game was removed by Sony and then reinstated following several patches to improve performance

CD Projekt Red's infamous title Cyberpunk 2077 has topped PS4 downloads on the PlayStation Store after it was reinstated by the Japanese giant last month following a number of improvement patches.

The game was pulled from the store in December of last year after many users complained of poor performance and glitches that ruined the gameplay experience.

The game's Metacritic store from the PS4 version remains at a dismal 3.6/10 and the new patches seemed to have worsened the gameplay experience, with many players complaining that city was practically devoid of any NPCs. It seems like CD Projekt Red payed a heavy price to make it playable on the PS4.

The game itself feels far from finished and players are of the opinion that the company flat out lied about the number of features that will be present in the game, only to cut it all at release.

Many players are still hopeful that CD Projekt Red will turn this ship around, though it will be monumental task given the number of problems that still plague the game. The storyline at least, seems to have satisfied some gamers that have managed to enjoy the game despite its problems because of it.

The graphics of the game are also another highlight and on a decent PC, many are saying the game is at least playable.