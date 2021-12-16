Caviar introduces bulletproof versions of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are arguably the best smartphones of 2021. The iPhone 13 Pro models are equipped with a perfect blend of hardware and software bliss, just check out our iPhone 13 Pro (Review) and see for yourself. However, luxury brand Caviar has a tendency to take the best tech and make it even better, and the iPhone 13 Pro is no exception.

In 2020, Caviar introduced a version of the iPhone 12 series without any of the camera modules on the front and back. Now, the brand is doing the same with the iPhone 13 Pro models. But this time, the Caviar has also added BR-2 class 2 bulletproof armor made by NPO TCIT, a company that specializes in building armored vehicles and combat helicopters.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Stealth 2.0 Version are advertised to be strong enough to withstand the impact of a bullet shot from a pistol. Check out this brief video to see the device in action. The video reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro/Max model is usable even after being hit by a bullet shot from a pistol.

And just in case you want a bulletproof phone that can take photos as well, there’s a Titanium version of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max with the cameras intact. This version of the two Pro iPhones is made of high-impact titanium, which is also touted to withstand the force of a pistol shot. The video also reveals that the four sensors remain intact after shooting the phone, but the phone was rendered unusable.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage and the Black camera-less version features a starting price of $6,370 (Roughly Rs 4,85,600), while the Titanium version starts from $6,290 (Roughly Rs 4,79,500). There are only 99 models of the iPhone 13 Pro/ 13 Pro Max Stealth 2.0 version available.