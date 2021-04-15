Bumble users can now display their interests using badges

Users can choose up to five badges from a list of 150

Dating app Bumble now lets you add up to five interest badges that you can choose among a total of 150 to display on your profile. This acts as a quick way to let your potential match know what your likes are. You can also search for people with common interests.

The app also allows the community to display badges that raises awareness for a social cause. As per research conducted by Bumble, these changes let the community make informed decisions when picking a match and will allow users to be more selective with their choices.

"As a platform that’s rooted in kindness, equality, and inclusivity, we encourage our community to be their most authentic self when making connections on Bumble," says Priti Joshi, Vice President of global strategy and operations.

"People can now add new Badges to their profiles that show off their personality and allow potential matches to get to know them better," Joshi added.

Indian Bumble users can choose from localised interest badges too like Sufi, Biryani or Bollywood Music. Joshi also hopes that this helps people, "start more meaningful conversations and forge deeper connections.”

To opt in to the new badges, go to 'Edit Profile', find 'My interests' and simply select from one of the 150 options that are then displayed to you.