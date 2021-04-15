MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Bumble users can now display their interests using badges

Users can select up to five badges from a list of 150 interests.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 08:50 PM IST
Users can choose up to five badges from a list of 150

Users can choose up to five badges from a list of 150

Dating app Bumble now lets you add up to five interest badges that you can choose among a total of 150 to display on your profile. This acts as a quick way to let your potential match know what your likes are. You can also search for people with common interests.

The app also allows the community to display badges that raises awareness for a social cause. As per research conducted by Bumble, these changes let the community make informed decisions when picking a match and will allow users to be more selective with their choices.

"As a platform that’s rooted in kindness, equality, and inclusivity, we encourage our community to be their most authentic self when making connections on Bumble," says Priti Joshi, Vice President of global strategy and operations.

"People can now add new Badges to their profiles that show off their personality and allow potential matches to get to know them better," Joshi added.

Indian Bumble users can choose from localised interest badges too like Sufi, Biryani or Bollywood Music. Joshi also hopes that this helps people, "start more meaningful conversations and forge deeper connections.”

Close
To opt in to the new badges, go to 'Edit Profile', find 'My interests' and simply select from one of the 150 options that are then displayed to you.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bumble #Online Dating
first published: Apr 15, 2021 08:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.