you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Automation Anywhere launches AI-powered RPA-as-a-Service platform

The platform, now available in more than 14 languages, reduces cost and infrastructure barriers to RPA adoption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Automation Anywhere, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm, announced that it has launched the world's first purely web-based, cloud-native Digital Workforce platform, Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019.

Enterprise A2019 is now available both on-premise and in any public, private or hybrid cloud, delivering RPA-as-a-Service seamlessly to any user and any business through any delivery channel anywhere in the world. The platform, now available in more than 14 languages, reduces cost and infrastructure barriers to RPA adoption.

"As technologies evolve, they reach an inflection point and to go further you must make important meaningful departures from what everyone else is doing," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "Enterprise A2019 is that dramatic departure, with a refreshing, instant-on user experience that eliminates the friction many companies still experience in building, deploying and scaling bots. Beginning today, users can log on to the platform from any web browser, dramatically increasing the speed of deploying RPA while decreasing the time in which companies derive compelling business value."

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

