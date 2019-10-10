Automation Anywhere launches AI-powered RPA-as-a-Service platform

Automation Anywhere, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm, announced that it has launched the world's first purely web-based, cloud-native Digital Workforce platform, Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019.

Enterprise A2019 is now available both on-premise and in any public, private or hybrid cloud, delivering RPA-as-a-Service seamlessly to any user and any business through any delivery channel anywhere in the world. The platform, now available in more than 14 languages, reduces cost and infrastructure barriers to RPA adoption.