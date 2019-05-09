What is Porsche offering in its first electric vehicle Taycan?

German luxury car maker Porsche has been working on its first electric vehicle, the Taycan. While its launch is a little while away, the Tesla competitor was spotted in an almost production-ready form recently.

The four-door coupe bears a striking resemblance to its Mission E concept form. Based on Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, the Taycan shares its underpinning with the Audi e -Tron GT as well.

The car has the signature Porsche flowing lines, with ample curved surfaces. The front end is devoid of air intakes, which gives it a neater look. The headlamps are reduced to thin LED strips, similar to the tail light setup. It also sports Porsche’s signature full-length LED light bar.

Porsche has equipped the Taycan with two permanently activated synchronous motors. They are positioned on either axle and pump out a combined power of 600PS.

Porsche claims that the car has a range of almost 500 kilometers, as per the norms of the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). The motors can propel the car to 100 kmph from a standstill in less than 3.5 seconds and hit 200 kmph in less than 12 seconds.

The car is expected to be launched by next year and will be priced between the Panamera and the Cayenne.