What has changed in the 2019 BMW X7?

German luxury carmaker BMW is gearing up to launch the latest X7 SUV in India. While the SUV is already listed on the Indian website of BMW, there is no official launch announcement from the company.

The model which was spotted in India was the XDrive 40i base variant, though the company has enlisted the top-variant of the car. The base trim is powered by a 3-litre, 340PS and 450Nm making unit while the top trim gets a 3-litre diesel motor which pumps out 400PS of maximum power and 760Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The new X7 will be equipped with two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, four-zone climate control and six colour ambient lighting. It also gets an optional five-zone climate control as well.

The company has armed the SUV with auto parking, air suspension on both axles, a three-section panoramic sunroof as well as an ambient air package with optional six fragrances. The buyer can also opt for 1500W 20 speaker Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system.

The car is expected to be priced above the Rs 1 crore mark for the base trim. It could go on sale in the second half of 2019 and will be pitted against the Mercedes-Benz GLS among others.