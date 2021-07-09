MARKET NEWS

Volvo Car reports 52% increase in half-yearly retail sales in India

The Swedish luxury carmaker had retailed 469 cars in the January-June period of 2020.

PTI
July 09, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales have increased by 52 per cent in the first half of the year at 713 units as compared with the same period of last year.

The Swedish luxury carmaker had retailed 469 cars in the January-June period of 2020.

Volvo's mid-size luxury SUV XC60 contributed the most, being the highest selling model in the first half of the year, the automaker said in a statement.

The company is confident and positive about a much stronger growth in the remaining part of the year as it has already announced the launch of its first full-electric SUV XC40 Recharge in the country later this year, it added.

Besides, the company plans to introduce the petrol variants of its premium sedan S90 and XC60 in the second half of 2021.

“A 52 per cent growth in the high-end luxury mobility during a highly depressed consumer sentiment phase and major covid restrictions in the marketplace shows the confidence that the Indian consumer has in Brand Volvo," Volvo Car India Managing Director said.

Despite uncertain conditions, it has been a good first half giving the company a strong base as it moves forward in the year and brings new products for consumers, he added.

Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and currently markets its products through 25 dealerships.
