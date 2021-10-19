MARKET NEWS

English
Volvo Car launches S90, XC60 with petrol mild-hybrid powertrains

The new S90 B5 Inscription sedan and XC60 B5 Inscription SUV now feature a 1,969 cc petrol engine paired with a 48-volt battery.

PTI
October 19, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Volvo Car India on Tuesday launched two models — S90 and XC 60 — with petrol-mild hybrid powertrains as part of its plans to shift to the petrol-only portfolio by this year-end.

Both the models are priced at Rs 61.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the models are priced at Rs 61.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We have had a good three quarters this year, which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars."

"These models come power-packed with new feature offerings, which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers,” Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra said.

Close

With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, the automaker would complete its transition to the petrol portfolio, he added.

"After shifting to petrol, we plan to start the shift towards electric. The first battery-electric car would be launched in 2022 as per our plans to be a fully electric car company by 2030,” Malhotra said while unveiling the new models.

Features like digital services giving access to Google apps, other apps and services, which offer hands-free help with Google Assistant, navigation through Google Maps are available in both the models.

The cars also feature the next-generation infotainment system that offers customers personalisation and connectivity.

Volvo Car Group has teamed up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android with Google apps and services.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #Volvo Car
first published: Oct 19, 2021 04:14 pm

