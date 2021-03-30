English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Volkswagen accidentally leaks plans to officially change name to ‘Voltswagen’

Currently, the only electric model on sale in the United States is the ID.4 electric SUV. There are plans for the company to bring back the iconic microbus in an EV form, but that still a while away.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

Early Monday morning, a German carmaker accidentally posted its plans to officially change its name from Volkswagen to ‘Voltswagen’.

An unreleased press release was uploaded and then immediately taken down from its website. The name change is expected to take effect in May and will be the company’s official corporate name in the US to emphasise its move towards an electric future.

According to a report in CNBC, the company spokesperson refrained from commenting, but a person familiar with the company confirmed its plans.

The release said this is a “public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.” All future electric models from the company would feature the Voltswagen badge while its gas-powered offerings would still be badged with VW to keep with the company’s heritage.

Currently, the only electric model on sale in the United States is the ID.4 electric SUV. There are plans for the company to bring back the iconic microbus in an EV form, but that still a while away.

Close
Volkswagen only recently held a ‘Power day’ to discuss their EV technologies. The company is also planning to raise its EV sales targets from 35 percent to 70 percent by 2030 in the European countries.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Voltswagen
first published: Mar 30, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.