    TVS Motor sales drop 5% in February at 2,81,714 units

    The company had posted a total sales of 2,97,747 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent dip in total sales to 2,81,714 units in February.

    Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,67,625 units last month, as against sales of 2,84,581 units in February 2021, it added.

    Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units last month as compared to 1,95,145 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, the company said.

    "The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months,” it stated.

    Total exports last month grew by 6 per cent to 1,07,574 units as against 1,01,789 units in February 2021.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Company
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 08:02 pm

