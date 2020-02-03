App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is what Nissan is offering in its latest SUV

It will be a made-in-India compact SUV and is expected to have a cheaper price range than the Nissan Kicks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nissan Motor India has officially confirmed its next offering in the compact SUV segment in India. The Japanese carmaker teased the upcoming car via an image and it closely resembles the Kicks SUV.

It will be a made-in-India compact SUV and is expected to have a cheaper price range than the Nissan Kicks. It should also get the latest technology that the Japanese carmaker has to offer. It could also be offered with a petrol engine only.

The company could borrow the 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit from the upcoming Renault HBC SUV. It should make around 95PS of maximum power and could be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Close

The upcoming SUV will be Nissan’s first made-in-India product and will feature the ‘Nissan Intelligent Mobility’ which should give it connected car tech. It should take elements from Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS.

Nissan is expected to reveal further details about the compact SUV as it approaches launch.



First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Auto #compact SUV #Kicks #Nissan #Technology #trends

