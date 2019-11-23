Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk at the Tesla Design Studio in California on November 21 is, according to Musk, an inspiration from the car used by Roger Moore in the Bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me. In fact Musk, anonymously, bought the very car, a modified Lotus Esprit, used in the Bond movie for a million dollars in 2013 with ‘intention of making its movie transformation from truck to submarine a reality’. Fast forward six years and it seems he has made good on his promise. Here are some pictures and specifications of Tesla’s newest launch, The Cybertruck. (Image Source: Tesla.com)