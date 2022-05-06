English
    Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16

    The US carmaker plans to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day from then, the memo showed.

    Reuters
    May 06, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the US carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown.

    The US carmaker plans to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day from then, the memo showed.

    Tesla didn't immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment on Friday.



    Reuters
    May 6, 2022
