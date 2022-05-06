Tesla aims to run two shifts at Shanghai plant from May 16

Source: Reuters

Tesla is aiming to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, an internal memo seen by Reuters said, which would enable the US carmarker to bring factory output back to levels before the city's lockdown.

The US carmaker plans to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day from then, the memo showed.

Tesla didn't immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment on Friday.





