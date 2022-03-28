English
    Tata Power, Rustomjee Group tie up for EV charging infrastructure

    Tata Power, one of India’s largest electric vehicle charging solutions providers, has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the statement said.

    March 28, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    Image: Shutterstock

    Tata Power and Rustomjee Group have collaborated to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the commercial and residential projects of the latter across Mumbai metropolitan region, a statement said on Monday.

    Under this collaboration, the Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR.
