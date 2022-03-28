Tata Power, Rustomjee Group tie up for EV charging infrastructure

Image: Shutterstock

Tata Power, one of India’s largest electric vehicle charging solutions providers, has collaborated with real estate developer Rustomjee Group to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the statement said.

Under this collaboration, the Tata Power will install dedicated charging infrastructure for residents of Rustomjee in Mumbai MMR.