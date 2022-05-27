English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Tata Motors files record 125 patents in FY22

    The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Tata Motors on Friday said it filed record 125 patents related to powertrain technologies in the last fiscal.

    The company said the number of patents filed in last financial year were the highest ever for the auto major so far.

    The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    Of the total filings, 56 patents were approved in 2021-22 fiscal.

    "We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation,” Tata Motors President and CTO Rajendra Petkar noted.

    Close

    An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst the workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery, he added.

    "We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers,” Petkar said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #patents #Tata Motors #Technology
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.