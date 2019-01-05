Tata Harrier to Suzuki Jimny: Watch out for these UVs this year

Tata Harrier

Carrying forward the legacy of its mighty ancestor, the Tata Sumo, the Harrier is set to make its mark on the Indian market by 2019. Powered with a 2.0L engine, and pumping out a massive 170 BHP and 350 Nm torque, it is expected to be a fierce competition among the segment.

Nissan Kicks

The new Nissan Kicks is an upcoming SUV, which aims at redefining the SUV experience for drivers. It is based on the same Renault Duster/Captur or Nissan Terrano platform underneath but has an equal amount of grace and natural charm to it.

Kia SP based SUV

Recently, Kia released a teaser ahead of its entry in India, which hints at an upcoming Kia Sportage based SUV for the Indian markets. With a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a plant, Kia could be expected to begin their marketing by late 2019. It is expected to be named Tusker.

Renault Duster

The new Renault Duster is a refreshing makeover to the successful, yet outdated SUV. While being mostly cosmetic, they add modern appeal to the car. There have been many additions to the exterior of the vehicle, to make it look more aggressive and committed. The steering wheel too is different and a bit similar to the one on the Captur. There's a bit of chrome on the dashboard, and the touchscreen infotainment system also seems to have undergone an update.

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki’s latest iteration of the 50-year-old Jimny is not just an attempt to cling on to old fame. The Jimny aims to claim the title of the best utility vehicle in India, and it is preparing for it seriously. Armed with a 660cc RA06 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 64PS and 95Nm, it has gained enough power to lock horns with the likes of Mercedes Benz G-Class, among other UVs, regarding off-road credentials.

Which UV will come up tops in 2019?