Suzuki Hayabusa launch confirmed for April 26

The Suzuki Hayabusa sports a number of changes, both technologically as well as aesthetically

Suzuki is finally all set to launch the 2021 Hayabusa with a launch date confirmed for April 26. With so many changes coming to the new generations, here’s all you need to know.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa sports a massive number of changes and while, yes, the design has undergone a revision too, it isn’t limited to just that. But speaking of design first, the overall egg-shaped silhouette still remains. The lines however are sharper than before.

The front headlamp has been tweaked to be sharper and the indicators and DRLs are now one single unit embedded into the fairing. The side panels get a chrome accented cutout to direct heat from the engine away from the legs and the tank as well as tail section have been redesigned to allow for better aerodynamics.

Powering the Hayabusa is a new 1,340cc inline four-cylinder engine that is capable of spinning out 188 hp of maximum power and 150 Nm of torque. This is just marginally less than the old-gen Hayabusa, but there are systems in place that won’t let you feel the lack of that power.

The new bike will ride high on tech as well. For starters, you get ride-by-wire and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector Alpha, Engine braking control, traction control, anti-lift control, bi-directional quickshifter and a 6-axis inertial measurement unit. To control all of this, the Hayabusa also gets a revamped instrument cluster complete with four analogue dials and a full-colour TFT dash in the centre to display all of your information.

As for pricing, it’s just a few days away, but will definitely be more expensive than the discontinued Hayabusa. For context, the previous-gen Hayabusa was priced near the Rs 13 lakh mark.