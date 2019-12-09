App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Skoda Kodiaq to be available in BSVI-compliant petrol engine

Currently, the Kodiaq is offered with a 2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which makes 148BHP of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Skoda is gearing up to launch a plethora of BSVI-compliant models at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020. The Czech carmaker has confirmed that it will be offering the next-gen Kodiaq SUV with a 2-litre petrol engine, discontinuing its diesel powertrains.

Currently, the Kodiaq is offered with a 2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which makes 148BHP of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The updated Kodiaq could make a little more power with the new, 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Skoda is also expected to discontinue the current-gen Octavia in India before April, though it is expected to continue working on a BSVI-compliant 2-litre, turbocharged diesel EVO engine which could be offered with a future update of the Kodiaq, as well as the 2020 Octavia.

Currently, the Czech automobile manufacturer is offering the Kodiaq in three trim levels. This includes the base model Style, which has an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 35.36 lakh. Next is the recently launched Scout edition, which is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top trim is the Laurin & Klement edition, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 36.78 lakh.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Auto #Kodiaq #Skoda #Technology #trends

