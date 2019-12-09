Skoda Kodiaq to be available in BSVI-compliant petrol engine

Skoda is gearing up to launch a plethora of BSVI-compliant models at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020. The Czech carmaker has confirmed that it will be offering the next-gen Kodiaq SUV with a 2-litre petrol engine, discontinuing its diesel powertrains.

Currently, the Kodiaq is offered with a 2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine which makes 148BHP of maximum power and 340Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The updated Kodiaq could make a little more power with the new, 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Skoda is also expected to discontinue the current-gen Octavia in India before April, though it is expected to continue working on a BSVI-compliant 2-litre, turbocharged diesel EVO engine which could be offered with a future update of the Kodiaq, as well as the 2020 Octavia.