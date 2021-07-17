Ola electric scooter garners over 1,00,000 booking in the first 24 hours

It hasn’t been two days that Ola began reservations for the scooter and the company has already informed that within the first 24 hours, over 1,00,000 bookings have been made.

Bookings for the Ola electric scooter began on July 15 at just Rs 499 and while the anticipation for the new scooter was already pretty high, the 1,00,000 bookings were unprecedented even for the company.

Ola Group CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, spoke about the record-breaking bookings and said that this is a huge step in the transition to electric mobility and is only the beginning.

“I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs.

"This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”

The Ola electric scooter is expected to have some class-leading features including best-in-segment under seat storage as well as a range of about 150 km on a single charge. This in addition to an expected price of Rs 1 lakh, undercutting most of the competition that the Ola scooter will face. This includes the Ather 450X, Bajaj e-Chetak, and the TVS iQube.

The Ola Scooter is expected to launch sometime later this month.