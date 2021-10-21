MARKET NEWS

Auto

MG Astor sold out within minutes, no stock for 2021

Deliveries of all of the 5,000 units of the five-seater SUV will be completed before December-end

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
A debut fleet of 5,000 units of Astor, a mid-size SUV from MG Motor India, was sold out soon after bookings were opened on October 21.

Deliveries of the five-seater SUV will be completed by end-December with the first lot likely to be rolled out on November 1, the company said.

Astor’s robust demand succeeds a similar response seen for the Mahindra XUV700 where the company claimed to have taken 25,000 bookings for the SUV in less than an hour of the launch.

Buyers can book the Astor for 2022 through the company’s official website or by visiting an authorised MG showroom. The Astor was launched on October 11 with a Rs 9.78-lakh price tag, which makes it cheaper than its immediate rivals Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

“We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year,” Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said.

MG Astor is India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment autonomous (Level 2) technology. With 80-plus connected car features, the Astor, is available in nine variants based on engine and transmission choices.
first published: Oct 21, 2021 01:47 pm

