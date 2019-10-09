Maruti Suzuki launches official S-Presso accessories

Maruti Suzuki recently launched its first mini-cross hatchback the S-Presso. The car can be considered a middle option between the Alto and Wagon R.

After the September 30 launch, Maruti has now introduced a plethora of accessories to allow the driver to personalise the vehicle. The list of accessories includes LED DRLs, a set of skid plates, side and wheel arch claddings and an upper spoiler, among others.

If an individual does not wish to choose element individually, Maruti Suzuki is also offering packs which include various add-ons.

Among them is the Energetic pack for Rs 27,490, which includes skid plates on the front, side and rear. It also gets orange coloured front upper grille garnish, rear upper spoiler, bodyside moulding, bezels on the bumper and chrome garnish on the boot. The interior gets a steering wheel cover, grooved boot mat, cushions, a tissue box and black seat covers with orange accents.

The car is also offered with a chrome garnish for the boot lid, bezels on the bumper, grille garnish and body side moulding. On the inside , the S-Presso gets colour-coordinated upholstery, door sills and different floor mats to choose from. The company is also offering a variety of seat covers with fabric and leather material.

Next is the Expedition pack, which costs Rs 26,490. It adds front and rear skid plates, wheel arches, door cladding, door visors, and front and rear garnish, among others. It also gets a red styling kit on the inside, as well as red coloured lining seat covers, mats and cushions, steering wheel cover and a grooved boot mat.