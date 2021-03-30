Mahindra XUV500 launch postponed to September

Previously scheduled to launch in the middle of 2021, reports now suggest that the Mahindra XUV500 will only launch in September.

Mahindra has been testing the next-gen XUV500 for quite a while. Test mules have been spotted plying on roads covered in camouflage and we do have a lot of information to go on.

Now, while the actual reason is not known, there is a very good chance that the delay is due to the global shortage in semi-conductor chipsets. Automakers around the world are facing the issue as almost all cars now depend on computers to control even the combustion inside an engine.

Speaking of the Mahindra XUV500 however, we are expecting it to be significantly updated over the current model. There will be a range of updates on the outside including new headlamp and tail light designs, new grille, new bumpers and even new alloys.

The inside, however, is where we will get to see most of the major changes. Spy images reveal a leather dash, wood inserts, an instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system wrapped under one long glass enclosure among other changes. The new SUV will also get a load of electronic aids like Advanced Driver Assistance which again require semiconductor chips.

Expect two engine options on the XUV500 – a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre turbo-diesel – most likely the same units as the one on the Mahindra Thar.

Expect prices to start around the Rs 14 lakh mark. Rivals include a range of SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Jeep Compass and even the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.