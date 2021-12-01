MARKET NEWS

Mahindra & Mahindra reports 15% dip in November tractor sales at 27,681 units

The company had sold 32,726 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 27,681 units in November 2021.

Domestic tractor sales were down 17 per cent at 26,094 per cent in November, as compared to 31,619 units in the same month last year, it added.

However, exports were up 43 per cent at 1,587 units, as against 1,107 units in November last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President – Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said, "de-growth over November 2020 is due to high base of last year and incessant rains in some states."

Close
Stating that rural sentiments continue to remain positive on account of good Rabi sowing and high reservoir levels, he said, "escalation in procurement for Kharif crop will bring steady cash flows, which is expected to boost tractor demand going forward."
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:30 pm

