Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra posts 17% rise in tractor sales at 43,386 units in September

The company had sold 37,011 units of tractors in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported 17 percent increase in total tractor sales at 43,386 units in September.

The company had sold 37,011 units of tractors in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 42,361 units last month, as against 36,046 in September 2019, a growth of 18 percent, it added.

Exports last month stood at 1,025 units as compared to the year-ago period, up 6 percent, the company said.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President – Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said, "retail demand continued to be buoyant backed by a very good monsoon, higher kharif acreage and continued government support, including higher minimum support price (MSP) for key crops."

He further said, "we are looking forward to a very robust demand for the festive season ahead.”
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:56 pm

