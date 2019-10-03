App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini to showcase Huracan EVO Spyder in India

The Huracan Evo Spyder is the same Huracan Evo, but with a retractable roof.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After launching the fast and furious Huracan EVO in India, Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini is set to showcase the Huracan Evo Spyder in India. The company will launch the convertible on October 10, which could be followed by bookings for the same.

The Huracan EVO Spyder is the same Huracan EVO, but with a retractable roof. This roof takes 17 seconds to fully retract and closes into the rear-end of the car. It also gets aggressive air dams and headlamps, both of which bear signature Lamborghini style. It gets black wheels and green calipers which could be changed to match the body colour.

Since the EVO Spyder remains mechanically unchanged, it carries forward its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that makes 640 PS of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends power to all the wheels. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

Close
Lamborghini has equipped the Huracan EVO Spyder with a fully digital instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and toggle switches. Currently, Lamborghini has not announced the price of the upcoming car.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Auto #Huracan Evo Spyder #Lamborghini #Technology #trends

