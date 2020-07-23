App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia teases all-new Sonet for the second time ahead of August debut

The concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was already pretty close to the production model. The teaser, however, sheds some details on the car’s front fascia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kia has once again shared a teaser of the new Sonet SUV ahead of its world premier on August 7. This is of course a rendered image, but it is very close to what the car will look like.

The concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was already pretty close to the production model. The teaser, however, sheds some details on the car’s front fascia. Expect the same kind of styling as the concept with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille and a fairly chunky looking hood. Even the headlamp design looks to be similar to what the concept was showcasing.

Additionally, the teaser also showcases roof rails and an overall aggressive stance for the SUV. Kia just recently also teased some more details and a pretty clear view of the rear. This showcases LED tail lamps very similar to the concept but the LED strip that connects the two ends has been replaced with a reflective strip.

You can also expect some segment leading features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s latest UVO connected car technology, sunroof and maybe even a premium Bose sound system.

The Kia Sonet is expected to be officially launched sometime in September. Pricing could be in the range of Rs 7-10 lakh.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 05:44 pm

